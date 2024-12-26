Fair 23°

'Aviation Operations' Taking Place In Putnam, Police Say: Here's Why

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are advising residents not to worry about what's in the sky above popular recreational trails. 

The Putnam Trailway in Mahopac. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
In an announcement on social media on Thursday, Dec. 26, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said they are "aware of aviation operations" near the county's bike paths. 

Authorities added that the operations are being carried out to help maintain the paths.

The Putnam Trailway, a paved path for bicyclists and pedestrians, spans 12 linear miles through the county. It begins at the Westchester border at Baldwin Place and goes to Brewster Village. 

It also connects to the North County Trailway in Baldwin Place, which continues south through Westchester and into the Bronx.  

