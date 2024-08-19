Thunderstorm 83°

Alert Issued For Missing Carmel 28-Year-Old

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are asking for the public's help in finding a man who was last seen boarding a train in Northern Westchester. 

Bekim Gjonbalaj, age 28.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Carmel Police Department
Bekim Gjonbalaj, age 28, was last seen boarding a train at the Croton Falls Train Station in the town of North Salem on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 4:50 a.m., the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County announced on Monday, Aug. 19. 

Gjonbalaj is described as 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black sweatshirt while carrying a black backpack. He did not have his phone with him, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Gjonbalaj's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 845-628-1300. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

