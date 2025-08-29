Acting Putnam Sheriff Nominated To Appear On Election Ballot After Predecessor's Death

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne announced the endorsement on Thursday, Aug. 28, praising Hess as the right leader to continue McConville’s legacy of public safety.

"Sheriff Kevin McConville’s service and dedication will never be forgotten, and Brian is ready to continue that legacy of keeping Putnam County safe," Byrne said in a statement, continuing, "He has my full and complete support in this year’s election."

Hess, a veteran law enforcement leader with more than 25 years of experience, was appointed Undersheriff just days before McConville died peacefully at his Cold Spring home on Friday, Aug. 22, at the age of 68.

Following McConville’s death, Hess stepped into the role of Acting Sheriff.

Before his appointment, Hess served as the Commanding Officer and founder of the Westchester-Putnam Real Time Crime Center, which connects more than 65 agencies across the Tri-State and New England region. The center enables real-time intelligence sharing among more than 5,500 vetted law enforcement members.

His career includes leading multi-agency task forces, coordinating large-scale mutual aid operations, and developing cost-effective public safety technologies.

Sheriff McConville himself had expressed full confidence in Hess when he was appointed Undersheriff, citing his proven leadership, operational expertise, and long-standing collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office.

McConville, who was elected in 2021 after decades of distinguished service in law enforcement, including as Chief of the MTA Police Department, had suspended his reelection campaign in June while undergoing treatment for health issues. His death left a vacancy that now places Hess at the center of the race to lead the Sheriff’s Office.

With the GOP endorsement, Hess is expected to be the Republican nominee on the ballot in November’s election.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.