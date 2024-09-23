1 Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Lake Carmel

The fire happened in Putnam County on Sunday morning, Sept. 22, when a blaze broke out at a Lake Carmel residence at 16 Marion Way, according to the Carmel Fire Department.

Fire crews that arrived at the burning home encountered "challenging conditions," the department said.

Despite this, they still made their way inside the home to look for those trapped inside and successfully removed them from the residence before handing them over for medical care.

One resident later died from their injuries, while two others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Other departments that responded to the blaze included the Brewster and Patterson Fire Departments; New York State Police; Kent Police; the Putnam County Sheriff's Office; and the Carmel Police Department.

More details about the blaze, including the identity of the resident who lost their life, have not yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

