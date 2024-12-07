Overcast 36°

SHARE

1 Critically Injured After Police Incident In Carmel: Police

One person was critically injured in a police-involved incident in the Curry Road neighborhood on Saturday, Dec. 7, Carmel Police announced.

A Carmel Police Department vehicle.

A Carmel Police Department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Carmel Police Department, NY @CarmelPoliceNY
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred earlier in the morning, police said. The injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS. A suspect was detained at the scene and remains in custody, according to the department.

“There is no danger or threat to the community,” authorities stated.

Carmel Police detectives are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE