Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck Yards From Roosevelt Field Mall

The incident happened in Carle Place near the intersection of Old Country Road and Glen Cove Road, near Roosevelt Field Mall, at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

Emergency crews arrived to find a pedestrian dead at the scene after being struck by a garbage truck, Nassau County Police confirmed to Daily Voice.

The circumstances surrounding the collision, as well as details about the victim and driver, were not immediately available.

Drivers were warned to expect road closures in the immediate area as police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

