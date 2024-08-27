Yayoi Ramen – located in Carle Place at 19 Old Country Road – opened in late June 2024.

Its menu boasts over a dozen varieties of ramen, including the Tonkotsu Ramen, made with chashu pork belly, minced pork, fish cake, a half-cooked egg, mushrooms, green onions, and black garlic oil.

Diners can also choose from several curry and donburi bowls, as well as stir fry plates, salads, and bento boxes.

In the short span since opening, Yayoi Ramen has garnered a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Yelp, where popular dishes include the grilled chicken teriyaki donburi.

“Plenty of juicy chicken pieces, some veggies, and teriyaki rice. The different ingredients blended well together, and it was a very filling lunch option,” Stephanie G., of New Jersey, wrote on Yelp.

“The broth was so rich and flavorful,” Jenna B., of Westbury, added. “Prices are reasonable. They have solid lunch specials during the week.”

Yayoi Ramen is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carle Place and receive free news updates.