Courtney Tolbert Charged In Carle Place Stabbing

A woman is facing felony charges after stabbing a man outside a 7-Eleven store on Long Island, police said.

A 7-Eleven store on Old Country Road in Carle Place.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Officers responded to the Carle Place store, located on Old Country Road near Meadowbrook State Parkway, at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, for a report of a man bleeding, according to Nassau County Police.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with stab wounds to his arm and back. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Courtney Tolbert, 37, of Island Park, at the scene without incident. A knife was recovered nearby, according to detectives.

Tolbert is charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

It was not immediately clear what led up to the attack, or whether she and the victim knew one another.

