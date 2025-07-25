Officers responded to the Carle Place store, located on Old Country Road near Meadowbrook State Parkway, at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, for a report of a man bleeding, according to Nassau County Police.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with stab wounds to his arm and back. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Courtney Tolbert, 37, of Island Park, at the scene without incident. A knife was recovered nearby, according to detectives.

Tolbert is charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the attack, or whether she and the victim knew one another.

