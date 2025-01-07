Truck Hauling Asphalt Overturns, 6 Hospitalized In Old Westbury: Police

The crash occurred at 3:22 p.m. at the intersection of Store Hill Road (LIE North Service Road) and Post Road, according to Old Westbury Police Chief Stuart Cameron.

The accident began when a 1988 GMC roll-off dumpster truck, driven by a 66-year-old man, experienced brake failure as it approached a red light on Store Hill Road, the chief said. The truck overturned and struck a 2024 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2015 Thomas Built school bus operated by a 58-year-old woman.

The school bus, which was carrying two 10-year-old children from the Westbury School District and an aide, was turning left onto Store Hill Road when it was hit, Cameron said.

All six people involved were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries: The two children were transported to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital, while the bus driver and aide were taken to Winthrop Hospital. The truck driver and SUV driver were transported to NUMC for treatment.

The accident caused significant disruptions, with area roadways closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the overturned truck, damaged vehicles, and spilled asphalt. Nassau County Police Highway Patrol Bureau Motor Carrier Safety officers inspected the commercial vehicles at the scene.

