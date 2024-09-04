$15M Brookville Home Built For French Royalty — No Really

"Haut Bois," a 108-year-old home in the exclusive town of Brookville on Long Island's Gold Coast was designed to look like Louis XIV Hunting Lodge, now known as the Palace of Versailles, the listing reads. This one-of-a-kind regal Brookville manor could be yours for $14.9 million.

The 18-room home sits on eight acres at the end of a private drive. It was originally built in 1916 and has undergone two major renovations in the past century.

The lawn, designed by Jacques Greber, includes a step-down courtyard, irrigated vegetable garden, gated tennis court, in-ground pool with pool house, chipping/putting green, and an outdoor fireplace and grill area.

Few homes match the grandeur of Haut Bois, and, thankfully, it boasts plenty of space to entertain (and impress) friends and family.

The estate features master craftsman woodworking throughout. That's a perk of owning your own palace.

Click here to see more photos of Haut Bois.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brookville-Old Westbury and receive free news updates.