Toni Monroe Accused Of Beating Teen At Brentwood High School

A Long Island mother is accused of attacking a teenage girl with a metal water bottle during a fight involving her daughter at Brentwood High School, Suffolk County police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

Jillian Pikora
A 14-year-old female was leaving the school when she and a 15-year-old girl began exchanging words, according to police.

The 15-year-old’s mother, Toni Monroe, 35, allegedly struck the 14-year-old multiple times in the head and body with a metal water bottle. A security guard intervened and broke up the altercation, police said.

Monroe was arrested in the school parking lot a short time later. The victim, whose name is being withheld, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Monroe was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She is being held at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

