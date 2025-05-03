Mostly Cloudy 68°

Teen Stabbed In Wooded Area Of Roberto Clemente Park: Police

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the woods at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, Suffolk County police announced on Saturday, May 3.

Jillian Pikora
The teen had been sitting with two friends at the southern end of the park, located at 400 Broadway, when they were approached by a group of four males around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 2, according to detectives.

The group began punching and hitting the teen before two of them revealed knives. The victim’s friends ran to get help.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back. He was airlifted by police helicopter to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

