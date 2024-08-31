Mostly Cloudy 69°

Suspect Nabbed After 30-Year-Old From North Babylon Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight In Brentwood

A suspect has been apprehended after a fatal shooting in broad daylight outside a Long Island residence.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 in Brentwood.

Joshua E. Jasmin, age 30, of North Babylon, was transported via Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Romeo Campbell, age 23, of Brentwood, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 31.

