Suspect Nabbed After 30-Year-Old From North Babylon Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight In Brentwood

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 in Brentwood.

Joshua E. Jasmin, age 30, of North Babylon, was transported via Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Romeo Campbell, age 23, of Brentwood, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 31.

