Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Minivan In Brentwood: Police

Kojo Owusu, of Brentwood, was crossing eastbound Suffolk Avenue near Fourth Street when he was hit by a 2012 Dodge Caravan around 4:53 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The van was traveling eastbound and driven by Rosa Campos, 50, also of Brentwood. She was not injured in the crash, police said.

Owusu was rushed to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, according to the department.

The Dodge Caravan was impounded for a safety check, detectives with the Third Squad said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department's Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

