Man Seriously Injured In Stabbing During Bar Fight At Suffolk County Restaurant: Police

A bar fight at a Farmingville restaurant left one man seriously injured after a stabbing late Sunday night, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, July 28.

El Charro Restaurant, located at 359 Horseblock Road

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The incident unfolded at El Charro Restaurant, located at 359 Horseblock Road, around 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 27. Police said a small group of men entered the establishment and became involved in an altercation with two brothers who were sitting at the bar.

During the fight, one of the newcomers pulled a knife and stabbed one of the brothers in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The stabbing victim remains in serious condition, while his brother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Third Squad are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tips remain confidential, and callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

