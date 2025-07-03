Alex Reyes, of Brentwood, was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the violent death of 46-year-old Alexander Velasquez, also of Brentwood, in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, July 3.

The deadly encounter unfolded around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, in a parking lot on Clarke Street near Miguelino’s Bar, as Daily Voice reported.

Velasquez was standing in the lot when Reyes and a group of unidentified men attacked him, prosecutors said. Reyes and another man allegedly punched and kicked Velasquez until he collapsed helplessly on the ground.

Then, Reyes climbed into his BMW and used it as a weapon—intentionally running over Velasquez and backing over his body three separate times before fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

A good Samaritan discovered Velasquez minutes later and called 911. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

“The defendant allegedly transformed his vehicle into a deadly weapon to carry out a violent and alarmingly fatal act,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “This particularly dangerous escalation of violence is one our office takes very seriously.”

Detectives tracked Reyes down the next day, June 23, while he was driving the same BMW on Wicks Road in Brentwood, and took him into custody. If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

