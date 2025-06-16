Leydi Tantarico, 14, of Brentwood, was last seen on Sunday, June 8, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Tantarico may have traveled to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-5343.

