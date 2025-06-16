Overcast 67°

Leydi Tantarico, 14, Reported Missing In Brentwood

Authorities are asking for help in locating a Long Island teenager who may have traveled to New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Leydi Tantarico, 14, of Brentwood, was last seen on Sunday, June 8, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Tantarico may have traveled to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-5343.

