Jose Morales, 62, of Bay Shore, was riding a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on 5th Avenue when an 18-year-old woman driving a 2007 Honda Accord struck him while turning into a parking lot near Candlewood Road at 11:58 a.m., police said.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Susan Guerrero of Bay Shore, was not injured, according to authorities.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives with the Third Squad are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-854-8352.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brentwood and receive free news updates.