Jason Kurumoglu, of Brentwood, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Sept. 25, in the death of 59-year-old Melida Velasquez.

The victim’s daughter called 911 around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after finding her mother unresponsive in the home they shared on West White Street, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Officers arrived to find Velasquez dead, with a knife lodged in her back and blood pooled on the floor.

As they cleared the house, Kurumoglu allegedly emerged and surrendered. Investigators observed what appeared to be dried blood on his hands and on a shirt later recovered from his bedroom, prosecutors said.

Velasquez had been home alone until about 1:20 p.m., when Kurumoglu returned from work. A tenant reported hearing a loud thump followed by Velasquez yelling, “Help me, Lord,” around 1:33 p.m. The tenant also heard a male voice, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe Velasquez had been dead for about three hours before police arrived. Kurumoglu allegedly remained in the house the entire time.

“After allegedly stabbing his mother to death, this defendant callously left her lying where she died,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Detectives also learned Kurumoglu had repeated arguments with his mother and stepfather in the weeks before the killing, prompting the stepfather to temporarily move out. On the day of the attack, Kurumoglu had allegedly been fired from his job.

Following Thursday’s arraignment, Kurumoglu was jailed without bail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Velásquez was remembered by Salem Elim Church in Brentwood as a devoted member of the congregation. In a Facebook post, church leaders called her “our beloved sister in Christ” and said she will be “deeply missed by her church family and all who knew her.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brentwood and receive free news updates.