Infiniti Going 110 MPH On LIE Impounded After Police Chase Ends In Brentwood

The unidentified driver of a 2010 Infiniti G37 allegedly hit speeds over 110 mph while weaving through traffic near Exit 55 on the westbound LIE in Hauppauge around 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, according to the department's Street Takeover Task Force.

When officers attempted to stop the car, the driver fled off Exit 53 southbound.

The chase ended days later on Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood, where officers spotted the vehicle and seized it as evidence just before midnight on Thursday, July 3, police said.

The department did not say if any arrests were made.

Know something? Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app. Rewards of up to $5,000 are available for information leading to an arrest.

