High Driver Purposely Struck Cop's Car Causing Rollover Crash On LIE In Brentwood, DA Says

Cody Fisher, 29, of Brentwood, was indicted for assault on a police officer and several related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Jan. 17, in connection with an officer-involved crash on the LIE in Brentwood on Sunday evening, Jan. 5.

Suffolk County Police officer Brendon Gallagher was conducting a traffic stop near exit 57 in Islandia at around 6 p.m. when Fisher sped by in a Ford Mustang going between 95 and 100 miles per hour, and revved his engine, prosecutors said.

Gallagher left the traffic stop and attempted to pull Fisher over. As Gallagher pulled alongside the Mustang, Fisher intentionally rammed his vehicle into the patrol car, according to investigators.

The force of the collision caused Gallagher’s patrol car to lose control, flip onto its side, and smash into a tree on the side of the expressway.

Gallagher, a three-year veteran of the force, suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he has since been upgraded to fair condition.

Fischer, who was on probation for a weapons charge at the time, collided with a light post and was taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators reportedly observed that he had glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. They also smelled burnt marijuana emanating from both him and the vehicle, prosecutors said.

In court Friday, Fischer was indicted on the following counts:

Assault on a police officer (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Vehicular assault (felony)

Unlawful fleeing a police officer (felony)

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Driving while ability impaired by drugs (misdemeanor)

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of a drug or alcohol and drugs (misdemeanor)

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Speeding

Fischer was ordered jailed on a $2 million bond, and his driving privileges in New York State were suspended. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

This is not the first time Gallagher has faced significant danger on duty. Officials revealed that nearly two years ago to the day, he was stabbed while responding to an incident in Medford.

The Suffolk County Police Department thanked the medical professionals who worked to save Gallagher’s life.

“Please continue to keep this officer and his family in your thoughts,” the agency said on Facebook.

