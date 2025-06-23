Cops ID Man Found Dead In Brentwood Parking Lot

Alexander Velasquez, 46, of Central Islip, was found lying in a parking lot at 159 Clarke St., in Brentwood at approximately 4:40 a.m. by officers responding to a 911 call about a man on the ground, county police said.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said in a release issued Sunday.

Detectives from the Homicide Squad are investigating the death, which appears criminal in nature," cops said. The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

