Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Cops ID Man Found Dead In Brentwood Parking Lot

Authorities have identified a man found dead in a Suffolk County parking lot early Sunday, June 22.

Suffolk County Police 

Suffolk County Police 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Alexander Velasquez, 46, of Central Islip, was found lying in a parking lot at 159 Clarke St., in Brentwood at approximately 4:40 a.m. by officers responding to a 911 call about a man on the ground, county police said. 

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said in a release issued Sunday.

Detectives from the Homicide Squad are investigating the death, which appears criminal in nature," cops said. The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Brentwood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE