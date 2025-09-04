Cody Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 4, to assaulting a police officer and multiple related charges in the January 2025 crash that nearly killed Suffolk County Police Officer Brendon Gallagher.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, as Officer Gallagher was conducting a traffic stop on the LIE between Exits 58 and 57, as Daily Voice reported. Fisher sped by in a 2021 Ford Mustang, revving his engine.

When Gallagher attempted to pull him over, Fisher fled, weaving through lanes at speeds of up to 100 mph, prosecutors said.

As Gallagher pulled alongside, Fisher struck the police vehicle twice, causing it to flip onto its side and slam into a tree. Gallagher had to be extricated and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent surgery for a torn aorta and other internal injuries.

Fisher’s car continued for several hundred feet before coming to a stop. Officers arriving at the scene noted his glassy eyes, slurred speech, unsteady stance, and the smell of cannabis, prosecutors said. He was arrested and later tested positive for alcohol and marijuana.

“It’s by the grace of God that Officer Gallagher was not killed,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said. “It is because of cases like this that my office holds defendants to the highest levels of accountability for impaired or reckless driving.”

Fisher pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer, assault in the second degree, vehicular assault, unlawful fleeing, DWAI by drugs and alcohol, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison in October.

