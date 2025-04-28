Brentwood Vehicle Arsonist Caught On Neighbor's Surveillance Camera: Reward Offered (Video)

The shocking incident–captured by a neighbor's security camera–happened in Brentwood, shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 23.

Video shows a man shrouded in darkness appearing to fidget with the car’s fuel door before the vehicle bursts into flames. The man is then seen running away.

Nobody was injured in the ordeal. Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday, April 28.

Nobody was injured in the ordeal. Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday, April 28.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

