Angel Maceria, age 15, and Naia Beck, age 17, both of Brentwood, were last seen on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Beck was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and gray sweatpants, while Maceria was wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The two may be traveling together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

