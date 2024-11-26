Partly Cloudy 48°

Angel Maceria, Naia Beck Reported Missing In Brentwood

Authorities are asking for help in locating two missing teenagers from Long Island.

Angel Maceria (left) and Naia Beck.

 Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Michael Mashburn
Angel Maceria, age 15, and Naia Beck, age 17, both of Brentwood, were last seen on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Beck was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and gray sweatpants, while Maceria was wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. 

The two may be traveling together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

