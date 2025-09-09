Alleged MS-13 Gang Member Wanted By Interpol Found Living Near Brentwood Middle School: Feds

Jamie Manual Perez Perez, 42, was taken into custody on Sept. 3 in Brentwood by HSI New York agents during a vehicle stop coordinated with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Perez Perez is a Salvadoran national with an Interpol Red Notice for aggravated extortion and threats to injure a person — charges tied to crimes he allegedly committed in El Salvador. Federal officials say he entered the U.S. illegally in April 2019 and has been living without detection ever since.

“This alleged MS-13 associate resided mere feet from school property and went about his life virtually unchecked and consequence-free — until his past finally caught up with him,” said HSI New York Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel.

Patel added that children should be able to attend school without fear of “what evil might be lurking next door,” crediting Long Island investigators with helping to target “vicious transnational criminal street gangs.”

Perez Perez was initially apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, on April 15, 2019, for illegally entering the country without inspection. He was issued a notice to appear in immigration court and placed into removal proceedings. His hearing was scheduled for February 2026.

“This MS-13 gang member and international fugitive mistakenly thought he could hide out in the United States to evade justice in his home country,” said ERO NYC Acting Field Office Director Judith Almodovar. “Let this arrest serve notice that we remain committed to protecting our communities by removing criminal illegal aliens.”

Perez Perez remains in ICE custody awaiting removal.

Members of the public can report suspected gang activity or other crimes to ICE by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or submitting tips online.

