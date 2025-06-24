Alex Reyes, of Brentwood, was arrested late Monday night, accused of killing Alexander Velasquez in a lot at 159 Clarke Street around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 22, according to a police update.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot. Velasquez, 46, of Central Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His death was deemed criminal.

Reyes is charged with Murder in the Second Degree. He is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, June 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

