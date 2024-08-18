3 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Parked Vehicles In Suffolk County

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 in Brentwood.

Edin Quinones, age 20, of Mastic was driving a 2007 Honda Accord eastbound on Express Drive North, just east of Washington Avenue, when the car veered to the right and struck two parked vehicles, Suffolk County Police said.

Quinones and a 16-year-old passenger from Freeport were transported with serious injuries to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

Another passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was also transported to South Shore University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

