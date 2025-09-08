20-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Critically Injured In Brentwood Crash: Police

The rider was traveling westbound on Ridgewood Avenue when he entered the intersection at Calebs Path and collided with a northbound 2018 Infiniti Q60 at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, according to police.

The Infiniti’s driver, a 22-year-old Central Islip woman, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

