Suspicious Death: Person Found With Gunshot Wounds In Mamakating, State Police Say

Troopers responded to a home on Sunset Point in Mamakating at approximately 11 a.m. after receiving a report of the incident, troopers said.

Police said only that the individual was found dead with gunshot wounds at the home.

Details surrounding the death remain limited as the investigation continues. Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading to the discovery.

