Suspicious Death: Person Found With Gunshot Wounds In Mamakating, State Police Say

New York State Police are investigating the suspicious death of an individual who was found with gunshot wounds at a home in Sullivan County on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Police car

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Troopers responded to a home on Sunset Point in Mamakating at approximately 11 a.m. after receiving a report of the incident, troopers said.

Police said only that the individual was found dead with gunshot wounds at the home.

Details surrounding the death remain limited as the investigation continues. Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading to the discovery.

Stay with Daily Voice for more information as this story develops.

