Yvena Michel, 39, erupted during a disturbance on Maple Avenue around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, according to detectives with the Eighth Squad.

Michel became agitated and uncooperative as officers investigated, police explained. She allegedly made threats, then turned violent while they tried to detain her—injuring an officer’s left arm in the process.

Michel was ultimately taken into custody and is facing the following charges:

Felony Assault 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Misdemeanor Petit Larceny.

Misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree.

She is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, July 17 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethpage and receive free news updates.