Triple Fatal Crash On Mother’s Day: SUV Hits Tree, Erupts In Flames In Bethpage

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Stymus Avenue near Carol Drive, according to homicide detectives.

Investigators say a 2022 Dodge Durango was heading east on Stymus Avenue when the driver lost control and the SUV hit a tree. The vehicle burst into flames shortly after the collision.

Firefighters from the Bethpage Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, but tragically, all three people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Detectives have not yet released the identities of the victims, pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.

