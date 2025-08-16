Teens Armed With Knife Rob Bethpage 7- Eleven: Police

Detectives said the 14- and 15-year-old boys entered the store at 497 Stewart Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and grabbed several items before walking out without paying.

A 50-year-old employee confronted them outside, where the 15-year-old allegedly displayed a knife and threatened the man, police said. Both suspects fled toward nearby train tracks.

After an investigation, officers located the teens and took them into custody without incident.

The 15-year-old is charged with Felony Robbery 1st Degree, Misdemeanor Menacing 2nd Degree, Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, and Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, according to police.

The 14-year-old is charged with Felony Robbery 1st Degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, police said.

Both juveniles will be arraigned in Nassau County Family Court.

