Robbery At TD Bank In Bethpage By Simple Note Demanding Cash: Police

Philip V. Ferrito Jr, 44, of Margaret Road, walked into the branch at 145 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage at 2:18 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, according to detectives.

Ferrito allegedly approached a teller, handed over a note demanding U.S. currency, and fled after the employee, fearing for his life, complied, police said.

Detectives tracked Ferrito down following an investigation and arrested him without incident.

He was charged with Robbery 3rd Degree. His preliminary arraignment was held at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethpage and receive free news updates.