Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
Fair 70°

SHARE

Robbery At TD Bank In Bethpage By Simple Note Demanding Cash: Police

A North Massapequa man is accused of robbing a TD Bank with nothing more than a note demanding money, Nassau County police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Philip V. Ferrito Jr.

Philip V. Ferrito Jr.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Philip V. Ferrito Jr, 44, of Margaret Road, walked into the branch at 145 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage at 2:18 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, according to detectives.

Ferrito allegedly approached a teller, handed over a note demanding U.S. currency, and fled after the employee, fearing for his life, complied, police said.

Detectives tracked Ferrito down following an investigation and arrested him without incident.

He was charged with Robbery 3rd Degree. His preliminary arraignment was held at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

to follow Daily Voice Bethpage and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE