McIlroy, 36, endured jeers and expletives throughout the three-day event, at times stepping away from shots until the crowd quieted. At one point, a beer was thrown that struck his wife.

On Saturday, he snapped back at spectators who mocked him, telling them to “shut the [expletive] up.” A fan then yelled that McIlroy was “not that good,” to which McIlroy replied that he was “[expletive] very good.”

Afterward, McIlroy told reporters that golf should be held to a higher standard.

"Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people," McIlroy said. "Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup."

The Northern Irishman, who posted a 3-1-1 record for the week, said most fans were respectful but a small group crossed the line. He vowed to remind supporters at the next Ryder Cup in Ireland that behavior like what he saw at Bethpage would not be tolerated.

"I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed that people — I didn't hear a lot of shouts for Scottie today, but I heard a lot of shouts against me,” he said. “It's like, support your players. That's the thing."

Golf personality Paige Spiranac echoed those sentiments in a post on X, saying incidents like what happened to McIlroy reflect a broader sports problem fueled by alcohol, crowd mentality, and viral antics.

“There’s a line, and it’s crossed so many times now,” she wrote, adding that security should hand down harsher penalties for fans who disrupt play.

The good news is that it’s usually only a handful of people who are belligerent,” Spiranac said. “The bad news is that it ruins the experience for everyone else.”

Amid the backlash, one Long Island fan apologized on the Ryder Cup Europe's official Instagram page, saying, “The majority of us don’t approve of what happened. We respect the players and should be held to a higher standard. Congratulations on a great win—you’re a class act.”

Europe clinched a 15-13 victory on Sunday, securing the Cup for the second consecutive time. McIlroy, who earlier this year completed the career Grand Slam with a Masters win, improved his overall Ryder Cup record to 19-14-5.

The 45th Ryder Cup – pitting Europe’s top golfers against Team USA in match play – drew tens of thousands of fans to the Bethpage Black Course from Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28.

President Donald Trump attended Friday’s opening with his granddaughter Kai, receiving a mixed reaction from the crowd. After Europe sealed the win, players taunted Trump by posting a video chanting, "Are you watching Don?" to which he later replied on Truth Social, “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

The next Ryder Cup will take place in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland.

