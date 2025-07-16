Joseph Curto, 54, of Seaford, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Honda Pilot heading south on Seamans Neck Road in Bethpage just before midnight Tuesday, July 15, authorities said.

That’s when Curto allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic and smashed into a 2008 Honda Accord driven by a 40-year-old woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Curto was hospitalized in critical condition — and later found to be intoxicated, according to homicide detectives. He was arrested without incident.

Curto is facing a DWI charge and will be arraigned once his medical condition allows, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

