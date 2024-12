A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on Long Island.

The third prize-winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Bethpage, at the 7-Eleven located at 497 Stewart Avenue, for the drawing held Saturday, Nov. 30, according to New York Lottery.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 4-24-29-39-63 and the Powerball is 25.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethpage and receive free news updates.