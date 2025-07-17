On Thursday, July 17, Nassau County Police confirmed that Cindy Saborio, 40, of Wantagh, died just before midnight Tuesday, July 15, when her car was struck head-on on Seamans Neck Road in Bethpage.

Saborio was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Joseph Curto, 54, of Seaford, was critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital, as Daily Voice reported.

Investigators determined that Saborio had been traveling southbound when Curto, traveling northbound, crossed the center line and struck her vehicle, police said.

Curto was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was placed under arrest at the hospital, according to police. He is charged with driving while intoxicated and will be arraigned once medically practical.

Additional details about Saborio’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

