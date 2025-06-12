Charles Harry, 28, of Wheatley Heights, was arrested after a nearly year-long investigation into a robbery on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, according to the Nassau County Police Department’s Major Case Squad.

Harry allegedly stormed into the CVS at 308 Broadway around 9:10 a.m. and forced his way into the employees-only pharmacy area, where he demanded narcotics from workers. Detectives say he grabbed multiple items before running from the store.

After an extensive investigation, detectives located Harry on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Harry is charged with:

Felony Robbery 2nd Degree.

Felony Burglary 2nd Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

His arraignment is set for Thursday, June 12, 2025, at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

