Troopers from State Police Troop T were called to the scene at approximately 4:44 p.m., according to the release.

Preliminary investigation found a 2011 Chevrolet sedan driven by William F. McAllister, 37, of Ringgold, Virginia, was traveling north in the left lane at a high rate of speed when it tried to merge right and sideswiped a 2009 Ram pickup on the driver’s side, according to State Police. The Chevy then veered back into the left lane and rear-ended a 2025 Chevrolet sedan, authorities said.

The first Chevy came to rest on the right (east) shoulder, while the 2025 Chevrolet struck the guardrail and stopped on the left (west) shoulder, State Police said. The driver of the 2025 Chevrolet, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. A passenger in that vehicle was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Ram’s driver and a passenger were transported to Albany Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

McAllister showed no signs of impairment during standardized field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test was negative for alcohol, according to State Police. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for medical evaluation and charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, authorities said.

SP Latham’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate, State Police said.

