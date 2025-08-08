Mostly Cloudy 71°

Trooper Hospitalized After Being Struck During Thruway Traffic Stop In Bethlehem: Nysp (Photos)

A New York State Trooper was injured after being struck during a traffic stop on the Thruway in Bethlehem, state police announced on Friday, Aug. 8.

The scene of the crash that injured a NYSP trooper.

 Photo Credit: NYSP
The damage to the NYSP trooper's vehicle following the crash and in Bethlehem.

 Photo Credit: NYSP
The damage to the other vehicles involved in the crash with a NY State Trooper in Albany County&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: NYSP
The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. when the Trooper was parked in the northbound right lane conducting a stop, according to the release. A passing vehicle struck the Trooper’s patrol car.

The Trooper, who was inside the vehicle at the time, was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the stopped vehicle and the driver who struck the patrol car were not injured, according to state police.

The northbound right lane of I-87 remains closed as the investigation continues.

