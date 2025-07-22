Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern will open a brand-new location in Delmar, marking its fourth Capital Region outpost, the restaurant announced Monday, July 21.

Already a favorite in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Tipsy Moose is known for pairing hearty, shareable comfort food with rotating craft beers, cocktails that showcase local spirits, and an all-around cozy, cabin-inspired vibe.

“There’s always a seat for you at the Moose,” owners Brendan Brader and Rob Tario wrote in a cheerful Facebook post. “And now, a brand new one in Delmar.”

Founded in 2016, Tipsy Moose quickly became a staple for laid-back dining and drinking—with a warm, woodsy aesthetic that feels part ski lodge, part friendly neighborhood hangout.

The menu is stacked with craveable comfort food, including:

BBQ Tacos

Pickle Fries

Pulled Pork Nachos

Build-Your-Own Mac & Cheese (buffalo, brisket, lobster, to name a few)

Burgers, Pizzas, Soups, Wraps, and Brunch Classics

Fan favorites? The Tipsy Moose BLT with candied bacon, the Smokehouse Brisket Burger loaded with gouda and jalapeños, and the Buffalo Chicken Pizza all rank high among die-hard regulars, according to Yelp.

And it’s not just the food that draws raves.

“The smoked brisket French onion soup was to die for!” one Yelp reviewer gushed.

“What a diamond in the rough!” said another. “The Tipsy Moose may be a small tavern, but it delivers big on all fronts.”

An expected opening date for the new Delmar location was not given. Find out more on the restaurant's website.

