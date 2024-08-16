New Cafe Opens At Delaware Plaza Featuring Breakfast, Burgers, Greek Specialties

In Albany County, Delaware Cafe opened on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 180 Delaware Ave. in Delmar. It's the former location of the Delmar Bistro Space.

The restaurant announced the opening on its website.

The menu includes all of the typical cafe fare: farm-fresh eggs; pancakes; and toast, along with burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders, and chicken souvlaki.

Delaware Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day but Tuesdays, when the restaurant is closed.

