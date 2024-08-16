Mostly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

New Cafe Opens At Delaware Plaza Featuring Breakfast, Burgers, Greek Specialties

There's a new cafe in the region serving everything from eggs and breakfast staples to Greek specialties. 

Delaware Cafe is located at 180 Delaware Ave. in Delmar.

Delaware Cafe is located at 180 Delaware Ave. in Delmar.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View and Unsplash/Hans Vivek
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

In Albany County, Delaware Cafe opened on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 180 Delaware Ave. in Delmar. It's the former location of the Delmar Bistro Space. 

The restaurant announced the opening on its website

The menu includes all of the typical cafe fare: farm-fresh eggs; pancakes; and toast, along with burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders, and chicken souvlaki.

Delaware Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day but Tuesdays, when the restaurant is closed. 

Click here for more information on Delaware Cafe. 

to follow Daily Voice Bethlehem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE