The Albany County eatery – located at 5 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands – opened its doors in late April. It marks the second location for owner Johanna von Geldern, who also runs the original Glens Falls restaurant.

The new space carries forward Mint’s mission of connecting community with sustainable, locally sourced food and drink.

Mint’s menu highlights local partnerships with family-owned farms and artisans, drawing from places like Grazin’ Acres Farm, The Mushroom Shop, Kilcoyne Farm, and Jasper Hill Farm.

Offerings range from hearty mains such as wild-caught Arctic char with grilled asparagus and fennel caper butter, to Misty Knoll chicken schnitzel served with a garlicky vegetable and mushroom mix.

Small plates like a local cheese board or beet hummus with olive tapenade are perfect for sharing, while the lunch and brunch menus feature playful twists like a breakfast burger topped with a fried egg, or a crabcake Benedict with hollandaise and arugula.

The bar program has become a fast favorite. Handcrafted cocktails feature housemade syrups, infused liquors, and seasonal ingredients, alongside wines from boutique, family-owned vineyards. Happy hour runs daily from 4 to 6 p.m., with half-price draft wine at the bar.

Guests have already been charmed by the atmosphere. One Yelp reviewer described the experience as “delightful,” praising dishes like the PEI mussels and filet mignon.

Another called the arctic char “the hit of the dining experience,” while others noted the bright flavors, friendly service, and thoughtful details like fresh flowers on every table.

Mint is open Tuesday through Saturday. Find out more on its website.

