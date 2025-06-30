The wreck happened in Westerlo, at the intersection of Route 401 and Bear SWamp Road, at around 11 a.m., according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

A vehicle carrying six passengers failed to stop and was subsequently struck by the tractor-trailer, Apple said. At least three people were in critical condition, with some victims taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

“Large emergency response,” Apple posted on Facebook. “If you are in the Westerlo area, expect a high police and emergency medical service presence.”

The identities and ages of those involved had not been released as of press time.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berne-Westerlo-Rensselaerville and receive free news updates.