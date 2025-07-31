Troopers in Schoharie County responded to a serious collision on Route 145 at Schoharie Hill Road in the town of Schoharie at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29.

Investigators determined that a southbound vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Schoharie Hill Road when it was struck by a northbound vehicle traveling on Route 145.

Melissa Guest, of Jefferson, was riding in the front passenger seat of the turning vehicle and suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles, along with four passengers from the northbound vehicle, were taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Route 145 was shut down in both directions for several hours as police conducted a collision reconstruction. The road reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

Additional details about Guest's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.

