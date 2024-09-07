Woman Wearing Surgical Mask At Large After Bank Robbery In Selden

It happened just after 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 in Selden.

According to Suffolk County Police, a white woman wearing a surgical mask entered Chase Bank at 999 Middle Country Road and presented the teller with a note demanding money.

The teller complied, and the suspect fled on foot with cash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

