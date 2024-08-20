Woman Killed After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer On Sunrise Highway In North Bellport

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in North Bellport.

The victim was walking in the right lane of westbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27), east of Exit 55, when she was struck by a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to Suffolk County Police.

Maureen Howley, age 77, of Bellport, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 30-year-old East Hampton woman, was not injured.

Motor Carrier Safety Section officers performed a safety check of the Kenworth at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

