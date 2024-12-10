The supermarket chain is putting the finishing touches on its newest store, set to open in Lake Grove at DSW Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

With 101,000 square feet to play with, the new store will have everything a dedicated Wegmans customer would expect, including a Market Café with fresh sushi, poke bowls, hot self-serve bars, and an old-fashioned sub shop.

Whether it’s chef-created salads or homestyle comfort food, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Customers can plan on having 14 full-service registers, 14 self-checkout registers, and a separate cafe checkout area for restaurant foods to-go or dine-in.

There's also curbside pickup lanes for online grocery and Meals-To-Go orders, making shopping as seamless as possible. And with over 630 parking spaces, finding a spot shouldn’t be a problem.

The new Lake Grove Wegmans will employ more than 500 part- and full-time people, with the vast majority being local to the area, the company said in a statement.

Wegmans is also expanding to other markets in 2025. Following the Lake Grove debut, the chain will open its first Connecticut store in Norwalk during the summer, complete with a two-story parking garage featuring Tesla charging stations.

Later in the year, a new store in Rockville, Maryland, will bring the total number of Wegmans locations in the state to nine.

The Gates, New York-based supermarket chain operates 111 stores across eight states and Washington, DC. The company has consistently appeared on Fortune’s annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list since the list was started in 1998.

The new Wegmans store is located at 3270 Middle Country Road. Find out more on its website.

