Weeks-Long LIE Closures Set To Start In Brookhaven: Here's When

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of weeknight closures on I-495 in the town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County, weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, for approximately 10 weeks to facilitate concrete pavement repairs:

Eastbound between Exits 64 (Route 112) and Exit 67 (Yaphank Road/Suffolk Route 21), two lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. All lanes will be closed and detoured onto the South Service Road from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed eastbound between Exit 67 and Exit 69 (Wading River Road) between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed westbound between Exit 69 and Exit 67 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

